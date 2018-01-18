High School Sports

Local roundup: Bradenton Christian girls hoops, Manatee wrestling among Thursday’s winners

Herald staff report

January 18, 2018 10:49 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 55, IMG Academy Blue 38: Bailey Sikkema had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers (14-4) against IMG (7-5).

Amy Van Ryn contributed nine points and three steals for BCS. Trinity Wright led IMG with 10 points.

BCS hosts Braden River at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lakewood Ranch 58, Sarasota 40: India Searls had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Mustangs (16-6) in a victory against the Sailors.

Kayla Bell scored 15 points to go with six assists and five steals. Kaitlin Bell added eight points.

Lakewood Ranch hosts Palmetto at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 66, Community Christian 52: Nick Swaagman’s 24 points helped the Panthers (13-6, 8-0 district) to a win in Port Charlotte.

AJ Schewe scored 17 points and Dayton Modderman contributed 11.

BCS is back on the road for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday against North Port.

BOYS SOCCER

Braden River 6, Bayshore 2: Grant Hill and Kyle Villarante each scored two goals to lead the Pirates (10-4-1, 6-1-1) to victory against the visiting Bruins.

Jacob Hysell and Nicholas Anderson also scored goals for Braden River. Five players had assists — Villarante (two), Carlos Falconette, Oswaldo Herrera, Anderson and Joshua Knutson. Goalie Tyler Keney had four saves.

Up next for Braden River is a home game against Manatee on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Manatee 51, Sebring 25: Josh Booker and Brandon Dossey improved to 36-0 on the season for the Hurricanes (25-7).

