January 17, 2018 11:08 PM

Local roundup: Southeast tops Bayshore in boys basketball

Herald staff report

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southeast 77, Bayshore 70: Cedrick Brooks scored 24 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Seminoles to a victory over the district-rival Bruins in front of an electric crowd Wednesday night.

It was the third meeting of the season between the teams, with Southeast winning two of the three games.

Skyler Negrete had 22 points and six rebounds for the Seminoles, who also got a double-double from Kevin Banks (13 points, 12 rebounds). For Bayshore, Jalen Pauley scored 23 points and Dhyson Walls added 17.

Southeast’s JV won 73-64 to remain unbeaten at 13-0.

Braden River 69, Saint Stephen’s 64 (OT): Amari Jones had 22 points and eight rebounds as the Pirates outlasted the visiting Falcons in overtime.

Braden River sophomore Kamron Brooks hit a 12-foot jumper late in regulation to tie the game. Dravean Mays had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and seven steals for the Pirates, and Daveon Wortham contributed 10 points and five rebounds. Quinn York had five of Braden River’s 12 points in OT.

Jordan Edwards led Saint Stephen’s with 22 points, followed by Cade Westberry (20) and Ty Barker (17).

GIRLS SOCCER

Saint Stephen’s 8, Sarasota Booker 0: All four seniors scored a goal on Senior Night as the Falcons finished the regular season 9-3-2 with a win against the Tornadoes (1-12).

Seniors Baylee Barker, Lily Meaker, Katie Pierce and Sydney Ashley each scored a goal, as did Janie Chatham, Jackie Schlossberg, Ayla Johnston and Elle Johnston.

Pierce had two assists, and Ayla Johnston and Zoey Block each had one assist.

Up next, Saint Stephen’s will face Bradenton Christian in the district tournament Tuesday at Out-of-Door Academy.

Braden River 1, Manatee 0: Emma Parrish scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Kaylee Cooper.

Braden River (12-6, 6-2 district) will host Riverview on Friday for Senior Night.

