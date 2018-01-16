Local roundup: Braden River victorious in boys and girls basketball, boys soccer

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braden River 71, Palmetto 20: Cheyenne Stubbs scored 27 points and had eight steals to lead the Pirates (12-6, 7-0) to another district victory.
Julia Rodriguez had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds for Braden River, and teammate O’mariah Gordon almost had a triple-double with 15 points, 13 steals, nine rebounds, eight assists.
Up next, Braden River hosts Manatee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saint Stephen’s 66, Cambridge Christian 22: Claudia Sbaschnik led the host Falcons (6-6, 3-3) with 21 points and LeNae Jones contributed 12.
Saint Stephen’s hosts Manatee at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southeast 79, North Port 59: The Seminoles pulled away late behind the 21 points and 13 rebounds of Kam’ron Green.
Kevin Banks had 18 points and eight rebounds for Southeast, and Alex Taylor contributed 10 points, 10 boards and four assists.
Bryan O’Boyle had a game-high 22 points for Lemon Bay.
Braden River 53, Sarasota 42: Adam Jones scored 22 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the visiting Pirates to victory.
Drevian Mays had 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Lonnie Brown contributed six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Andrew Warrington led Sarasota with 11 points.
Lemon Bay 57, Cardinal Mooney 40: Dante Pascarella led the Cougars with nine points in a loss to the Manta Rays.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 4, Charlotte 2: Four players scored goals for the visiting Pirates (9-4-1, 6-1-1).
Adan Escobar had a goal and an assist. Others to find the back of the net included Kyle Villarante, Joshua Knutson and Nicholas Anderson. Lance Lenoski had an assist.
Pirates goalie Parker Grier made three saves.
Braden River hosts Bayshore on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 2, Braden River 1: Senior Faith Schyck and junior Hajar Benjoud each scored a goal to lead the Mustangs (8-3-4).
Maddie Mirandilla had an assist for Lakewood Ranch, which will host Palmetto at 7 p.m. Thursday.
