Local roundup: Saint Stephen’s boys basketball team wins in 75-29 rout

Ty Barker and Jordan Edwards both scored 17 points as the Saint Stephen’s boys basketball team won in a 75-29 rout Saturday at Imagine School of North Port.
Barker added 11 rebounds for a double-double, and Ben Schnur also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Cade Westberry and Dylan Davis added nine points apiece for the Falcons (10-4, 5-1 district).
Saint Stephen’s plays at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Calvary Christian.
Bradenton Christian 62, Sarasota Christian 55: Nick Swaagman scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Panthers defeated the host Blazers
AJ Schewe added 14 points and eight rebounds, JJ Benedict had seven points and nine assists and Dayton Modderman chipped in four points and eight rebounds in the victory for BCS (12-5, 7-0 district).
The Panthers host Bayshore at 7:30 p.m. Monday for senior night.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 57, Sarasota Christian 23: The Panthers more than doubled the score against the host Blazers (7-9, 1-5).
Leading players for BCS (12-4, 7-0) were Jessica Jackson (17 points, four three-pointers) and Bailey Sikkema (12 points, 12 rebounds).
The Panthers host Bayshore at 5:30 p.m. Monday for senior night.
Imagine School of Northport 39, Saint Stephens 33 (OT): The visiting Falcons fell in overtime after tying the game at the buzzer in regulation.
LeNae Jones hit the tying basket with a layup, sending the game into OT.
In the overtime, Imagine made 8 of 12 foul shots to secure the win. Saint Stephens scored a basket by Jordyn Byrd, but no Falcons were sent to the foul line in four minutes of overtime play.
Top scorer for Saint Stephen’s was Jordyn Byrd with 17. Sarah Stephens added six.
Saint Stephen’s (5-6, 3-3) faces Calvery Christian at home Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Lakewood Ranch 4, Braden River 1: The Mustangs won Friday’s rivalry game against the host Pirates.
Scoring goals for the Mustangs (14-0-2, 6-0) were Pablo Vargas, Trevor Franko, Alex Thompson and Wilmer Yanez, and ssists were provided by Josh Hays, Giovanni Christiano and Trevor Franko. Goalkeeper Ryan Freeman had two saves for the Mustangs.
Lakewood Ranch hosts Tampa Jesuit at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
