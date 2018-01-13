High School Sports

Local roundup: Manatee tops Palmetto in boys basketball

Herald staff report

January 13, 2018 12:29 AM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manatee 62, Palmetto 45: Senior Jermaine Graham scored 23 points to lead the Hurricanes (7-7) over the visiting Tigers (3-9).

Junior Alexander Rodriguez added 11 points for Manatee, which hosts Venice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kenny Brown had 23 points for Palmetto, which will host Lakewood Ranch at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bradenton Christian 70, Sarasota Military 44: Nick Swaagman (15 points), Cameron Rosier (12) and AJ Schewe (10) reached double figures to lead the visiting Panthers (11-5).

BCS travels to Sarasota Christian on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Bradenton Christian 67, Sarasota Military 30: Emma Swaagman led the visiting Panthers (11-4) with 15 points and nine rebounds in a victory over SMA (4-10).

Three other BCS players reached double figures — Bailey Sikkema (12 points, eight rebounds), Hannah Wiers (10) and Savannah Woodland (10).

BCS plays at Sarasota Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.

