Local roundup: Bradenton Christian edges Saint Stephen’s in boys and girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 59, Saint Stephen’s 54 (OT): Bailey Sikkema’s full-court pass found BCS teammate Amy Van Ryn, whose layup at the buzzer forced overtime Thursday and helped propel the visiting Panthers to victory.
Sikkema had 18 points and 14 rebounds for BCS, which improved its record to 10-4 overall and 6-0 in district play. Savannah Woodland scored 16 points, and Van Ryn added nine points and four steals.
Three players were in double figures for Saint Stephen’s (5-5, 3-2) — Claudia Sbaschnik (17 points), LeNae Jones (12) and Sarah Stevens (11).
Trailing 51-50, the Falcons made three of four free throws in the closing seconds to grab a 53-51 lead. Sikkema took the ball out of bounds after the final free throw and found Van Ryn for the game-tying basket.
Braden River 47, Sarasota 38: O’mariah Gordon and Julia Rodriguez each had 15 points for the host Pirates (11-6).
Cheyenne Stubbs added 13 points for Braden River. Kate Meyer scored a game-high 20 points for the Sailors (11-5).
Braden River hosts Palmetto at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 67, Saint Stephen’s 62: Nick Swaagman’s 20 points and 13 rebounds helped lead the Panthers (10-4, 5-0) to victory over the host Falcons.
AJ Schewe also had 20 points for BCS, and JJ Benedict scored 13.
The Panthers travel to Sarasota Military Academy on Friday. Tip time is 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 2, North Port 1: Oswaldo Herrera and Kyle Nichols scored goals on assists from Adan Escobar and Nicholas Proshka for the Pirates (8-3-1, 5-1-1).
Braden River goalkeeper had six saves. The Pirates host Lakewood Ranch on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Braden River 1 Riverview 0: Ashley Tollner scored the game’s only goal on an assist by Brooke Tyquiengco as the Pirates earned the road victory.
Braden River (10-5, 6-2) travels to Lakewood Ranch for a 7 p.m. game Monday.
Saint Stephen’s 3, Tampa Prep 1: The Falcons overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 8-3-2, dropping the visiting Terrapins to 3-6.
Saint Stephen’s trailed 1-0 at halftime despite controlling play. Ayla Johnston tied the game in the second half, and that was followed by goals from Aubrey Dunbar and Jackie Schlossberg.
Katie Pierce had an assist for the Falcons, and goalie Emma Craig had three saves.
“Tonight was a good battle,” Saint Stephen’s coach Andrew Sopher said. “Tampa Prep was a very well coached and disciplined team and they made it hard for us to break them down. It also was a good test for us as we approach district play.”
Saint Stephen’s wraps up the regular season at home Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game against Sarasota Booker.
JUCO BASKETBALL
State College of Florida 65, Polk State College 60: Andre Jackson scored 21 points and Edwin Louis chipped in 15 to lead the host Manatees (10-7, 1-1 Suncoast) to victory Wednesday at Hal Chasey Gymnasium.
SCF travels to Hillsborough CC for a 4 p.m. tip Saturday, with the next home game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Victory Rock.
