High School Sports

Local roundup: Lakewood Ranch soccer teams each notch a victory

Herald staff report

January 10, 2018 10:58 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 2, Venice 0: Senior Faith Schyck and junior Hajar Benjoud each scored a goal for the Mustangs (7-3-4).

Sophomore Josie Curtis and senior Caitlyn Klein each had an assist.

Lakewood Ranch hosts Braden River at 7 p.m. Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 5, Lake Nona 0: Wilmer Yanez and Travis Freeman each scored two goals for the host Mustangs (13-0-2 overall, 5-0 district) on Tuesday night.

Pablo Vargas scored a goal and also had two assists. Lakewood Ranch also got assists from Luke Evans, Ben Soto and Drew Butler.

The Mustangs travel to Braden River on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

    Watch all four touchdowns from Palmetto's 28-0 win against Sarasota Booker on Friday.

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker
Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress 1:09

Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress
Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football 0:49

Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football

View More Video