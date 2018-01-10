Local roundup: Lakewood Ranch soccer teams each notch a victory

GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 2, Venice 0: Senior Faith Schyck and junior Hajar Benjoud each scored a goal for the Mustangs (7-3-4).
Sophomore Josie Curtis and senior Caitlyn Klein each had an assist.
Lakewood Ranch hosts Braden River at 7 p.m. Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 5, Lake Nona 0: Wilmer Yanez and Travis Freeman each scored two goals for the host Mustangs (13-0-2 overall, 5-0 district) on Tuesday night.
Pablo Vargas scored a goal and also had two assists. Lakewood Ranch also got assists from Luke Evans, Ben Soto and Drew Butler.
The Mustangs travel to Braden River on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
