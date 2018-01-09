Local roundup: BCS, Lakewood Ranch, Saint Stephen’s all victorious in girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 76, Out-of-Door Academy 23: Jessica Jackson had a game-high 18 points to go with three assists for the Panthers (9-4 overall, 4-0 district).
Other top performers included Amy Van Ryn (15 points, four steals) and Bailey Sikkema (13 points, 12 rebounds).
Sereena Feeney had nine points to lead ODA.
Bradenton Christian travels to Saint Stephen’s for a 5:30 p.m. tip Thursday.
Lakewood Ranch 47, Seffner Christian 34: Kayla Bell and Sarah Fazio each scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs (14-7).
Bell also had two assists and two steals, and Fazio was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. India Searles also had a standout performance with nine points, 12 rebounds and one block.
Lakewood Ranch is back in action at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday when it hosts Manatee.
Saint Stephen’s 50, Cardinal Mooney 22: Jordyn Byrd scored 15 points to lead the Falcons (5-4, 3-1), who also got 11 points from LeNae Jones.
Katie Beckman led the Cougars with 14 points.
The Falcons host Bradenton Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 70, Out-of-Door Academy 59: AJ Schewe scored 22 points and Dayton Modderman recorded a double-double for the Panthers (9-5, 5-0).
Modderman had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the win, and Nick Swaagman scored 15 points.
BCS travels to Saint Stephen’s next for a 7 p.m. Thursday tip.
Saint Stephen’s 49, Cardinal Mooney 41: Jordan Edwards had 12 points and Cade Westberry added 11 for the host Falcons (9-3).
Turelle Deener led the Cougars (4-9) with 11 points, and Dante Pascarella scored nine.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 8, Seffner Christian 0: The host Falcons scored early and often Tuesday, with five different players finding the back of the net against the Crusaders (4-8).
Goal scorers for Saint Stephen’s (7-3-2) included Katie Pierce (three), Ayla Johnston (two), Baylee Barker, Aubrey Dunbar and K.K. Hart.
Jaclyn Schlossberg and Isabella Sanchez each had two assists for the Falcons, with Ayla Johnston, Zoey Block and Elle Johnston also assisting on a goal.
Saint Stephen’s goalie Emma Craig made one save.
“Tremendous game from everyone tonight,” Falcons coach Andrew Sopher said. “We have had four tough games where we found ourselves defending for large portions of the game. Tonight we got out and were the aggressor from the get go.
“Ayla Johnston and K.K. Hart were instrumental in our attack from the holding mid position. This was a terrific response to a tough game last night.”
On Thursday, the Falcons host Tampa Prep at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 1, Venice 0: Adan Escobar scored the game’s lone goal on an assist by Grant Hill, and Parker Grier made eight saves for the Pirates (7-3-1).
Up next, Braden River hosts North Port on Thursday.
