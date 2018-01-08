High School Sports

Local roundup: Manatee girls hoops, Saint Stephen’s boys soccer among Monday’s winners

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manatee 65, Clearwater Superior Collegiate 32: Sophomore Andrea Soto had 15 points and five assists as the host Hurricanes earned their ninth victory.

Other top performers for Manatee (9-5) included sophomore Ophelia Lidge (12 points, 10 rebounds) and junior Tay Watson (12 points, four steals).

Manatee returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Palmetto.

BOYS SOCCER

Saint Stephen’s 6, Southeast 0: Noah Labelle had two goals and two assists as the Falcons won on senior night.

Chase Thornton also had two goals for Saint Stephen’s (7-0-2), which travels to Riverview for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday in Sarasota.

Chris Pennewill, one of four seniors honored Monday, had a goal and an assist. Jacob Whorf also scored, while senior Jacob Whorf, Alex Slowick and Max Damm each had an assist.

The other two seniors honored were Trevor Mulqueen and Hayes Chatham.

GIRLS SOCCER

Braden River 4, Saint Stephen’s 0: Ashley Tollner, Savanah DeCastro, Isabelle Vazquez and Dyllan Allen each scored a goal for the host Pirates (10-4).

Braden River dominated the game with 24 shots =to just one for the Falcons (6-3-2).

Saint Stephen’s goalie Emma Craig made five saves.

The Falcons will host Seffner Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

