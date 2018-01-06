High School Sports

Local roundup: Saint Stephen’s nips Braden River in boys basketball

Herald staff reports

January 06, 2018 11:23 PM

Ty Barker was fouled with eight seconds left Saturday and made both free throws, and the host Saint Stephen’s Falcons boys basketball team was able to hold on for a 56-55 win over the Braden River Pirates.

Saint Stephen’s (8-3) had a nine-point lead with about 2:30 left, and Braden River (8-6) then stormed back to take a one-point lead before Barker’s heroics.

Barker led the Falcons’ offense with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Cade Westberry added 15 points and five assists; Jordan Edwards had 10 points and five assists; and Demetrius Davis scored 10 points.

Braden River was led by Quinn York with 17 points and Lanz Barton and Amari Jones with 12 each.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boys soccer

Lakewood Ranch 2, Palmetto 2: The Mustangs and Tigers tied on Friday. Scoring for the Mustangs (12-0-2, 5-0 district) were Alex Thompson and Trevor Franko with two assists by Josh Hays. Goalkeeper Ryan Freeman had four saves.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

    Watch all four touchdowns from Palmetto's 28-0 win against Sarasota Booker on Friday.

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker
Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress 1:09

Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress
Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football 0:49

Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football

View More Video