Local roundup: Saint Stephen’s nips Braden River in boys basketball

Ty Barker was fouled with eight seconds left Saturday and made both free throws, and the host Saint Stephen’s Falcons boys basketball team was able to hold on for a 56-55 win over the Braden River Pirates.
Saint Stephen’s (8-3) had a nine-point lead with about 2:30 left, and Braden River (8-6) then stormed back to take a one-point lead before Barker’s heroics.
Barker led the Falcons’ offense with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Cade Westberry added 15 points and five assists; Jordan Edwards had 10 points and five assists; and Demetrius Davis scored 10 points.
Braden River was led by Quinn York with 17 points and Lanz Barton and Amari Jones with 12 each.
Boys soccer
Lakewood Ranch 2, Palmetto 2: The Mustangs and Tigers tied on Friday. Scoring for the Mustangs (12-0-2, 5-0 district) were Alex Thompson and Trevor Franko with two assists by Josh Hays. Goalkeeper Ryan Freeman had four saves.
