Local roundup: Saint Stephen’s wins boys basketball game on basket in final seconds

Cade Westberry’s steal with about 10 seconds left and subsequent pass to Jordan Edwards led to the winning basket for host Saint Stephen’s in a 51-50 victory over Sarasota Christian on Friday night.
The Falcons (7-3 overall, 4-0 district) trailed for most of the game but triumphed on Edwards’ game winner, which gave him 11 points to go with six rebounds and five assists in the game.
Ty Barker led Saint Stephen’s with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Cam Vining added 12 points. Jordan Litwiller led Sarasota Christian (5-6, 1-3) with a game-high 24 points.
Saint Stephen’s hosts Braden River at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
Braden River 80, Out-of-Door Academy 48: Junior guard Andre Nunez came off the bench in the second quarter and led the Pirates with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
Other leading scorers for Braden River included Quinn York (11), Lonnie Brown (10), Brett Thoma (nine) and James Boldin (nine).
Chase Maasdorf had a game-high 26 points for ODA, and Tyler O’Donahue added 10.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 1, Saint Stephen’s 1: Both teams scored a first-half goal and settled for a tie on a cold evening at Saint Stephen’s.
Kendall Miller’s corner kick found Katie Pierce for a header on the far post, giving the Falcons (6-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. Lakewood Ranch (6-3-4) answered quickly, with Lindsey Benedetto scoring three minutes later on an assist from Alise West.
Saint Stephen’s goalie Emma Craig had seven saves, and Lakewood Ranch’s goalie also made a couple key stops.
“The effort we put forth tonight was tremendous,” Saint Stephen’s head coach Andrew Sopher said. “Siddie Pennewill and Baylee Barker put forth fantastic games that helped us solidify a draw against a very good Lakewood Ranch team. We have a tough week of games ahead, but we’re embracing the challenge and trying to improve each day at practice.
“Playing against legendary coaches like Coach Virgilio and teams like Lakewood Ranch can only benefit us down the road.”
Up next, the Falcons host Braden River at 7 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 57, Sarasota Christian 20: Jordyn Byrd (14 points), Maria Herrig (10) and Jamie Springstead (10) scored in double figures for the host Falcons (4-4, 3-1).
Alyssa Scharg led Sarasota Christian with 11 points.
Saint Stephen’s plays at Cardinal Mooney at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments