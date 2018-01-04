Local roundup: Braden River girls basketball team scores 100 points

Braden River put on quite a show at Cardinal Mooney on Thursday night, hitting the century mark in a 100-14 victory against the Cougars in a varsity girls basketball game.
Four players scored at least 19 points for the Pirates (10-5 overall, 5-0 district). The quartet included Mela Sharma (22 points), Cheyenne Stubbs (22 points, six assists, six steals), O’mariah Gordon (20 points, 10 steals, 16 assists), and Julia Rodriguez (19 points).
Katie Beckmann scored 12 points for Cardinal Mooney.
Braden River hosts North Port at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 7, Bayshore 1: Jacob Whorf had a hat trick for the Falcons, who improved to 6-0-2 this season.
Noah Labelle scored two goals and assisted on another for Saint Stephen’s, which also got goals from Chase Thornton and Tyler Popp. Chris Penniwell, Ben Whorf and Alex Slowick each had two assists for the Falcons, who broke open the game with five goals in the second half.
Up next, the Falcons host Southeast at 7 p.m. Monday.
