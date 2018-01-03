High School Sports

Local roundup: Manatee girls soccer team wins in 9-1 rout

Herald staff reports

January 03, 2018 11:25 PM

The Manatee Hurricanes girls soccer team improved its record to 11-1-2 with a 9-1 victory Wednesday at St. Pete Catholic.

Molly Setsma led the Canes with four goals. Also contributing to the offensive attack were Julia Murdoch (3 goals, 2 assists), Ally Rouifed (goal, 2 assists), Olivia Glavan (goal), Zoe Nolan (2 assists), Kaitlyn Schafer (assist) and Brooke Caparelli (assist).

Boys basketball

Braden River 56, Riverview 55: The visiting Pirates outscored the Rams 20-12 in the third period to turn a three-point deficit into a five-point lead. The Pirates, leading by 10 with six minutes to go, and held on for the win.

Leading scorers for Braden River were Amari Jones (15), James Boldin (10), Quinn York (10) and Lonnie Brown (9).

Sarasota Booker 67, Saint Stephen’s 52: The host Falcons fell to 6-3 for the season with a loss to the Tornadoes.

Leading the Falcons were Cam Vining (15 points, 8 rebounds) and Jordan Edwards (10 points, 5 assists).

The Falcons host Sarasota Christian on Friday evening.

