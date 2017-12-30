Lakewood Ranch girls win at Prospects tourney; Manatee boys fall in Keswick title game

The Lakewood Ranch girls basketball team won the championship game Saturday in the Silver Division of the Florida Prospects Girls Basketball Christmas Invitational at Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando.
The Mustangs (12-7) defeated The First Academy of Orlando, 44-34.
Top scorers for Lakewood Ranch were Kaitlin Bell with 13 points and Kayla Bell and Emma Fazio with eight apiece.
Boys basketball
Mount Dora Christian Academy 75, Manatee 73: The Hurricanes charged back from a 10-point deficit in the first half and led the entire fourth quarter with three minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs rallied for the win in the championship game of the Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament in St. Petersburg.
The Canes came back to take the lead 71-70 when freshman Jayden Levering hit a three-pointer with a minute left. However, the Bulldogs (9-2) scored the last four points to secure the victory.
Senior Jermaine Graham led Manatee (5-6) with 20 points. Senior Carter Bedinghaus added 19, and Levering had 12.
