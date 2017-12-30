High School Sports

Lakewood Ranch girls win at Prospects tourney; Manatee boys fall in Keswick title game

December 30, 2017 11:51 PM

The Lakewood Ranch girls basketball team won the championship game Saturday in the Silver Division of the Florida Prospects Girls Basketball Christmas Invitational at Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando.

The Mustangs (12-7) defeated The First Academy of Orlando, 44-34.

Top scorers for Lakewood Ranch were Kaitlin Bell with 13 points and Kayla Bell and Emma Fazio with eight apiece.

Boys basketball

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mount Dora Christian Academy 75, Manatee 73: The Hurricanes charged back from a 10-point deficit in the first half and led the entire fourth quarter with three minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs rallied for the win in the championship game of the Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament in St. Petersburg.

The Canes came back to take the lead 71-70 when freshman Jayden Levering hit a three-pointer with a minute left. However, the Bulldogs (9-2) scored the last four points to secure the victory.

Senior Jermaine Graham led Manatee (5-6) with 20 points. Senior Carter Bedinghaus added 19, and Levering had 12.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

    Watch all four touchdowns from Palmetto's 28-0 win against Sarasota Booker on Friday.

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker
Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress 1:09

Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress
Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football 0:49

Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football

View More Video