Bradenton Christian girls win Smoothie King crown

The Bradenton Christian girls basketball team defeated Sarasota Booker 58-50 in the championship game of the Smoothie King Classic hosted by the Panthers. It was the Panthers’ second time winning the Smoothie King title. The first time was 2009.
Bailey Sikkema led BCS with 33 points and was named the tournament MVP. Amy Van Ryn scored eight points in the win and joins Sikkema on the all-tourney team.
Lakewood Ranch 50, West Port Ocala 44: The Mustangs advanced to the title game on Friday in the Florida Prospects Tournament at Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando with a win over the Wolf Pack.
Top scorers for the Mustangs were India Searls (21), Emma Fazio (10) and Sarah Fazio (9).
Lakewood Ranch (12-7) plays at 6 p.m. Saturday for the championship in the tournament’s silver bracket.
Boys basketball
Manatee 66, Keswick Christian 34: The Hurricanes are headed to Saturday’s championship game of the Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament in St. Petersburg after defeating the Crusaders on Friday.
The Canes started out hot, taking a 22-7 lead into the end of the first quarter and a 49-20 lead into the half.
Leading scorers for Manatee (5-5) were Jermaine Graham (19), Carter Bedinghaus (10), Brian Keane (9), Frank Waiters (8) and Malcolm Clermont (7).
Manatee faces Mount Dora Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday in the championship game at Keswick Christian.
Saint Stephen’s 69, Evangelical Christian 66: The Falcons closed out the Falcon Holiday Classic on Friday with a consolation game victory.
Saint Stephen’s defeated Evangelical Christian as four Falcons players scored in double figures: Cade Westberry (17 points), Jordan Edwards (15 points, 6 assists), TJ Bryant (11 points) and Ty Barker (10 points, 9 rebounds).
Evangelical was led by Aaron Jones (24 points) and Sean Shore (17).
Saint Stephen’s (6-2) hosts Sarasota Booker at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In the championship game, Cambridge Christian defeated Osceola 72-53.
Cape Coral 68, Bradenton Christian 65: AJ Schewe scored 20 points, and Nick Swaagman added 14, but the Panthers came up short in the title game Friday of the Smoothie King Classic at Bradenton Christian.
Cape Coral Oasis 66, Braden River 65: The Sharks edged the Pirates for third place in the Smoothie King Classic at Bradenton Christian.
James Boldin from Braden River made the all-tourney team
