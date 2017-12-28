Local roundup: BCS boys and girls teams reach finals of Smoothie King Classic

The Bradenton Christian boys basketball team defeated Braden River 53-50 on Thursday to advance to the final of the Smoothie King Classic at BCS.
Nick Swaagman led the Panthers with 16 points, and AJ Schewe added 12. Dylan Cotrone and Cameron Rosier each contributed nine points.
Three Braden River players were in double figures — Lantz Barton (20 points), Amari Jones (12) and James Boldin (10).
BCS will play Cape Coral in the championship game at 8 p.m. Friday. Braden River plays Oasis, which lost 81-55 to Cape Coral, in the third-place game at 5 p.m.
In the losers bracket of the boys competition, Dante Pascarella scored 12 points in Cardinal Mooney’s 51-40 win over Somerset Academy. Southeast improved to 7-4 with a 79-51 victory against Bayshore (5-6). Ced Brooks (19 points) and Kevin Banks (14) led the Seminoles, while top scorers for the Bruins were Jaylen Pauley (13 points) and Bryce Brewer (10).
▪ In the girls competition, Bradenton Christian cruised to a 64-20 win over Lemon Bay in the semifinals.
Bailey Sikkema led BCS with 23 points. Other standouts included Hannah Wiers (10 points), Amy VanRyn (10) and Jessica Jackson (eight).
BCS will face Sarasota Booker at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the girls final. Booker defeated Cape Coral 49-43, dropping Cape Coral into the third-place game against Lemon Bay at 3:30 p.m.
In the losers bracket of the girls competition, Bayshore (4-6) lost 43-33 to Venice with Haley Sauve (11 points) and Keke Casimir (nine) providing most of the scoring for the Bruins. Cardinal Mooney fell to 1-8 with a 56-53 loss to Lake Placid. Kassidy Keffer (20 points) and Shaylee Crager (15) led the Cougars.
FALCON HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Cambridge Christian and Seminole Osceola won their semifinals Thursday to advance to the championship game of Saint Stephen’s inaugural holiday boys basketball tournament.
Cambridge Christian defeated Naples St. John Neumann 71-26, and Osceola knocked off Hedgesville (W.Va.) 71-61.
In the consolation games, Fort Myers Evangelical beat Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 86-55, while host Saint Stephen’s topped Tampa Bayshore Christian 73-47.
Ty Barker led the Falcons (5-2) with 19 points, and Cam Vining had a standout game with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The tournament wraps up with four games Friday:
Bayshore Christian vs. Bishop McLaughlin, 3 p.m.
Fort Myers Evangelical vs. Saint Stephen’s, 4:30 p.m.
St. John Neumann vs. Hedgesville (W.Va.), 6:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian vs. Osceola, 7:45 p.m.
KESWICK CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Manatee High’s boys basketball team opened tourney play in St. Petersburg with a 71-61 victory against Pinellas Park (7-4) on Thursday.
Jermaine Graham dropped in 35 points for the Hurricanes (4-5), while Carter Bedinghaus contributed 12 points and Brian Keane nine.
Manatee will next play tournament host Keswick Christian at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
