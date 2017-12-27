High School Sports

Local roundup: Holiday basketball tournaments under way at Saint Stephen’s, Bradenton Christian

Herald staff report

December 27, 2017 11:01 PM

Saint Stephen’s boys basketball team dropped into the consolation bracket after a 70-68 loss to Seminole Osceola at the first Falcon Holiday Classic, which started Wednesday with four first-round games.

Jordan Edwards led four Falcons players in double figures with 19 points. He was followed by Ty Barker (17), Cade Westberry (11) and Demetrius Davis (10). Dylan Floyd led Osceola with 26 points.

The day began with Cambridge Christian edging Fort Myers Evangelical 75-74. That was followed by Hedgesville (W.Va.) beating Tampa Bayshore Christian 76-30 and Naples St. John Neumann defeating Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 47-38.

Four more games are on the schedule for Thursday:

CONSOLATION BRACKET

Fort Myers Evangelical vs. Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 3 p.m.

Saint Stephen's vs. Tampa Bayshore Christian, 4:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Cambridge Christian vs. Naples St. John Neumann 6 p.m.

Hedgesville (W.Va.) vs. Seminole Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

SMOOTHIE KING CLASSIC

Bradenton Christian 78, Somerset Academy 41: The Panthers boys basketball team opened play at the Smoothie King Classic with a routine victory.

Nick Swaagman led BCS with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Dayton Modderman also had a double-double with 14 points and 14 boards.

AJ Schewe and JJ Benedict each scored 13 points, and Schewe added five assists for the Panthers, who face Braden River in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday.

