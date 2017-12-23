Manatee wrestling coach Andrew Gugliemini has recorded his 500th dual meet victory.
Manatee High wrestling coach Gugliemini gets 500th dual meet win

Herald staff report

December 23, 2017 09:22 PM

Manatee High wrestling coach Andrew Gugliemini picked up his 500th career dual meet victory on Saturday as the Hurricanes competed in the 2017 Gulf High School Holiday Tournament.

The Canes won seven matches and lost to Brandon High in the finals, finishing 7-1 on the weekend.

The weekend’s results included:

▪  Manatee 72, Fivay 6

▪  Manatee 63, Gulf 12

▪  Manatee 63, Mitchell 12 (Gugliemini’s 500 career win)

▪  Manatee 53, Wesley Chapel 15

▪  Manatee 51, Pasco 30

▪  Manatee 66, Cypress Creek 10

▪  Manatee 57, River Ridge 18

▪  Manatee 21, Brandon 60

Manatee’s record is now 16-4 for the season.

The Canes return to the mats for the Coach Kelly Memorial Hurricane Team Challenge on Jan. 5-6.

