Local roundup: Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team ties Venice

The Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team tied Venice 1-1 Wednesday, the first blemish on the Mustangs’ record this season.
Pablo Vargas scored a goal for Lakewood Ranch (12-0-1 overall, 5-0 district), which got four saves from goalie Ryan Freeman.
The Mustangs return to action at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Palmetto.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manatee 6, Port Charlotte 1: Molly Setsma had four goals and an assist to lead the Hurricanes.
Olivia Glavin and Kaitlyn Shaffer also scored for Manatee (9-1-2, 5-0-1), while Julia Murdoch (two) and Brooke Caparelli added assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkeley Prep 66 Saint Stephen’s 36: TJ Bryan and Jordan Edwards scored eight points for the Falcons, who suffered their first loss of the season.
Chase Barrs had a game-high 16 points for Berkeley Prep (7-0).
Saint Stephen’s (4-1) next plays in the Falcon Holiday Classic from Dec. 27-29. The Falcons are hosting teams from around the state of Florida and beyond, with tip times running from 3 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. each day.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brooks DeBartolo 64, Bradenton Christian 33: Bailey Sikkema had 12 points for BCS, which dropped to 5-4 this season. Brooks DeBartolo improved to 8-2.
The Panthers next play in the Smoothie King Classic next week at BCS.
