Local roundup: Palmetto, Saint Stephen’s wrestlers win weight-class titles at Dunedin event

Palmetto High wrestlers Parker Oler, in the 113-pound weight class, and Andrew Duncan (285) took first place Saturday at the Dunedin Invitational.
Nine of the Tigers’ 13 wrestlers placed in the top four, and Palmetto was fourth out of 11 schools in the team standings.
Other top three finishers for Palmetto included Brendan Valley (second place, 145 pounds), Miles Ormsby (second, 220) and Jesse Mercer (third, 132).
▪ Saint Stephen’s also competed in Dunedin, with Max Manning (138 pounds) and Dalton Francis (195) taking first in their weight classes.
Other top three finishes for Falcons included Jake Manning (second 120), Jake Ross (second, 170) and Parker Lansberg (third, 182).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 86, Imagine School of North Port 27: Five Panthers scored in double figures as they rolled to their second victory of the season.
Nick Swaagman led BCS (2-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Other standout performances included AJ Schewe (13 points), Elliott Labissiere (13 points), Dayton Modderman (12 points, six steals) and Eli Johnson (10 points).
The Panthers’ next home game is Monday at 7 p.m. against Port Charlotte Community Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 62, Imagine School of North Port 28: Bailey Sikkema had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Panthers evened their record at 3-3 and improved to 2-0 in district play.
Other standouts for the Panthers included Savannah Woodland (15 points, six rebounds), Emma Swaagman (13 points, seven rebounds) and Amy Van Ryn (10 points, seven assists).
