Bayshore wins thriller over Southeast for 3rd straight victory

The Bayshore boys basketball team won its third game in three days with a thrilling 63-62 victory at home Friday over district rival Southeast.
In a game that featured 13 ties, Bayshore’s Jaylen Pauley hit a 3-point shot with 1.3 seconds remaining in the game for the win.
Dhysen Walls led Bayshore with 16 points, and Jaylen Pauley ended up with 15.
Leading scorer for Southeast was game-high scorer Cedric Brooks with 21 points.
Bayshore improves to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Class 6A-District 11. Southeast falls to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Manatee 85, Hardee 64: The Hurricanes beat the Wildcats with four players scoring in double figures and improved to 3-0.
Manatee took control early with 19-12 lead after the first quarter and kept a steady pace into halftime for a 41-27 advantage.
Manatee increased the lead in the third quarter to 59-40. In the fourth, the Canes tacked on 26 points.
Leading scorers for Manatee were Jermaine Graham (13), Destin Falls (11), Brian Keane (10) and Hayden Brewer (10).
Cardinal Mooney 43, Sarasota 32: The Cougars prevailed over the Sailors and were led by Dante Pascarella with 10 points and five assists. Also contributing for Mooney were Zack Del Medico (9 points, 6 rebounds), Meko Mayes (14 rebounds) and Mason Johnson (7 points, 12 rebounds).
Andrew Warrington led the Sailors with six points.
Girls basketball
Berkeley Prep 39, Cardinal Mooney 34: The Cougars lost a close one to the Buccaneers.
Top scorers for the Cougars were Shaylee Crager (12 points), Madison Reyes (9) and Katie Beckmann (9).
Boys soccer
Manatee 3: St. Pete 0: The host Hurricanes blanked the Green Devils and scored all three goals in the first half.
Allan Rivas scored two minutes into the game, and Ethan Jenkins and Gavin Walker also found the net.
The defensive efforts of Lane Bowers, Sam Marchbank, Luke Greaves and Logan Richelieu as well as the goalkeeping of Daniel Sosa (9 saves) preserved the shutout.
Saint Stephen’s 1, Southeast 0: Jacob Whorf scored the lone goal, with an assist from his brother, Ben Whorf, as the Falcons beat the Seminoles on Thursday and remained undefeated.
The Falcons (3-0-1) had 17 shots on goal, and Southeast had seven. Trevor Mulqueen earned the shutout in goal with four saves.
