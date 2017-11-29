Bradenton Christian weightlifters compete in inaugural season

Bradenton Christian senior Skylar Matelau clean and jerked 180 pounds Wednesday at the Manatee High girls weightlifting meet, the most of any competitors, according to coach Stephanie Travis.
It was a historic moment for the Panthers, who are fielding a girls weightlifting team for the first time this season.
Girls basketball
Manatee 64, St. Petersburg 57: Sophomore forward Carly Paynter scored 16 points and snagged 14 rebounds to lead the visiting Hurricanes to victory.
Andrea Soto added 13 points, and Ophelia Lidge contributed 11.
Manatee trailed 32-22 at the half and 42-32 to start the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.
The Canes visit Indian Rocks Christian on Thursday.
