Bradenton Christian’s Skylar Matelau clean and jerked 180 pounds Wednesday at the Manatee High girls weightlifting meet.
Bradenton Christian’s Skylar Matelau clean and jerked 180 pounds Wednesday at the Manatee High girls weightlifting meet. Provided photo
Bradenton Christian’s Skylar Matelau clean and jerked 180 pounds Wednesday at the Manatee High girls weightlifting meet. Provided photo

High School Sports

Bradenton Christian weightlifters compete in inaugural season

Herald staff report

November 29, 2017 11:03 PM

Bradenton Christian senior Skylar Matelau clean and jerked 180 pounds Wednesday at the Manatee High girls weightlifting meet, the most of any competitors, according to coach Stephanie Travis.

It was a historic moment for the Panthers, who are fielding a girls weightlifting team for the first time this season.

Girls basketball

Manatee 64, St. Petersburg 57: Sophomore forward Carly Paynter scored 16 points and snagged 14 rebounds to lead the visiting Hurricanes to victory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andrea Soto added 13 points, and Ophelia Lidge contributed 11.

Manatee trailed 32-22 at the half and 42-32 to start the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.

The Canes visit Indian Rocks Christian on Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

    Watch all four touchdowns from Palmetto's 28-0 win against Sarasota Booker on Friday.

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker
Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress 1:09

Alex Taylor, Coach Rashad West break down the quarterback's progress
Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football 0:49

Brion Carnes is excited to be back home with Manatee football

View More Video