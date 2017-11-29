Bradenton Christian girls beat Out-of-Door Academy in district basketball

Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 62, Out-of-Door Academy 17: The Panthers (2-2, 1-0) prevailed in a district game Tuesday over the Thunder (0-1, 0-1) and were led by Bailey Sikkema (19 points, seven rebounds) and Savannah Woodland (10 points, three steals, three assists).
Mira Khazanchi led ODA with six points.
Boys soccer
Never miss a local story.
Lakewood Ranch 5, Riverview 1: Pablo Vargas had a hat trick to lead the Mustangs past the Rams.
Travis Freeman and Giovanni Christianio added goals as the Mustangs remain undefeated at 3-0. Ryan Freeman had six saves in the victory.
Manatee 2, Sarasota 0: The visiting Hurricanes blanked the Sailors as Javier Salgado and Aidan Grumley each scored a goal, and goalies Daniel Sosa and Nick Ananicz combined for the shutout.
Girls soccer
Braden River 7, Palmetto 2: Freshman Kaylee Cooper booted a hat trick as the host Pirates defeated the Tigers.
Ashley Tollner added two goals, and Emma Parrish and Lexi Madrid had a goal apiece. Contributing assists were Amelia Vasquez, Tollner and Madrid.
Lexi Ballard had two saves in goal for the Pirates (3-2, 2-0).
Manatee 4, Sarasota 1: The Hurricanes improved to 4-0-1 for the season. Molly Setsma led Manatee’s offense with two goals, and Zoi Nolan and Olivia Glavan added one apiece. Providing assists were Kaitlyn Schaffer (2) and Eva Preston.
Boys basketball
Bradenton Christian 69, Out-of-Door Academy 63: Scoring leaders for BCS (2-0) were A.J. Schewe (15) and Cameron Rosier (12). ODA (0-1) was led by Chase Maasdorp (28) and Jake Naese (18).
Southeast 86, Dunedin 47: Skyler Negrete led the Seminoles with 17 points, Kam'ron Green had 15 and Sam Washington added eight points and eight rebounds in the victory. Southeast’s JV won 55-6.
Correction
In Monday’s prep results, the score of Monday’s girls soccer game between Saint Stephens and St. Pete Keswick Christian was 7-0 in favor of the Falcons, not 7-5.
Comments