Whorf brothers combine for 7 goals in Saint Stephen’s boys soccer victory

Saint Stephen’s senior Ben Whorf scored five goals and brother Jacob Whorf, a sophomore, booted two as the Falcons remained undefeated with an 8-0 rout of the visiting Bradenton Christian Panthers in a boys soccer match Monday afternoon.
Noah LaBelle added a goal and four assists for the Falcons, who improved to 2-0-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Adding assists were Chris Pennewill (2) and Trevor Mulqueen.
The Falcons travel to Southeast for a 7 p .m. match Thursday.
Girls soccer
Saint Stephen’s 7, Keswick Christian School 5: Elle Johnston had a hat trick with three goals, Ayla Johnston added two, and K.K. Hart and Kendall Miller had solo shots in Monday’s victory at home.
Miller and Janie Chatham had three assists apiece, and Johnston had one.
Emma Craig earned her fourth shutout in goal.
“I was very pleased with the way the team played tonight,” said head coach Andrew Sopher. “Our veteran players did a great job getting our subs involved, which lead to a great second half. Aubrey (Dunbar) and Kendall (Miller) dominated our left side of midfield, and Elle (Johnston) came off the bench to score a hat trick — and Janie (Chatham) really drove the ball through the box on a few beautiful crosses to find her teammates. The second half really showed our depth and potential our team has moving forward. We’re still waiting on getting some pieces of the puzzle back and fit to play, but tonight was exciting to see our youth shine.”
Girls basketball
Manatee 63, Bayshore 30: Senior guard Jada Mullinex led the visiting Hurricanes with 22 points and five steals in Monday’s win over the Bruins.
Sophomore forward Carly Paynter had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Manatee (2-0). The Canes face St. Pete at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Braden River 72, Saint Stephen’s 42: The visiting Pirates (1-1) handed the Falcons a loss in their season opener.
Top scorers for Braden River were Omariah Gordon (29) and Cheyenne Stubbs (23).
Maria Herrig led the Falcons with nine points, and Sarah Steven had eight.
Boys basketball
Braden River 65: Sarasota Christian 37: The Pirates outscored the Blazers 39-18 in the middle two quarters to put the game away.
Leading the Pirates were Daveon Wortham (10 points, eight rebounds); Amari Jones (eight points, 10 rebounds); Xander Laffoon (10 points); and Drevean Mays (eight assists).
John Solomon of SCS led all scorers with 18 points.
