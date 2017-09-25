High School Sports

Prep roundup: Bradenton Christian, Out-of-Door Academy volleyball teams pick up victories

Herald staff report

September 25, 2017 10:07 PM

Bradenton Christian bounced back after dropping the first set Monday to defeat Imagine School of North Port 19-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.

Top players for the Panthers included Madison Allen (15 kills, 25 digs), Emma Laade (7 kills), Emily Eurice (41 assists, 5 aces), Calla Beukema (7 kills, 16 digs) and Ashley Waldo (31 digs).

ODA 3, BAYSHORE 0

The Thunder defeated the Bruins (5-6) at Bayshore 27-25, 25-12, 26-24.

Top players for Bayshore included Hannah Crum (16 assists, three aces), Brianna Mays (8 kills, 2 blocks), Kenia Cuqui-Bello (13 digs, 2 kills) and Haley Sauve (3 kills).

Bayshore plays the Gulf Coast HEAT at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

