Prep roundup: Bradenton Christian, Out-of-Door Academy volleyball teams pick up victories

Bradenton Christian bounced back after dropping the first set Monday to defeat Imagine School of North Port 19-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.
Top players for the Panthers included Madison Allen (15 kills, 25 digs), Emma Laade (7 kills), Emily Eurice (41 assists, 5 aces), Calla Beukema (7 kills, 16 digs) and Ashley Waldo (31 digs).
ODA 3, BAYSHORE 0
The Thunder defeated the Bruins (5-6) at Bayshore 27-25, 25-12, 26-24.
Top players for Bayshore included Hannah Crum (16 assists, three aces), Brianna Mays (8 kills, 2 blocks), Kenia Cuqui-Bello (13 digs, 2 kills) and Haley Sauve (3 kills).
Bayshore plays the Gulf Coast HEAT at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments