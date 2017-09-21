Prep roundup for Sept. 21

Boys golf
Sarasota High defeated Manatee in boys golf on Thursday in a 9-hole match at Serenoa Golf Club. Michael Wood paced the Hurricanes with a 46. The Canes tallied a 202 in the loss to fall to 0-4-1.
Bradenton Christian cruised past North Port Imagine School at IMG Academy Golf Club on Thursday. The Panthers produced a 194 for 90-shot victory. Jack Knowles (41) and Noah Cone (41) led the way.
Cardinal Mooney edged Saint Stephen’s, 146-152, at Laurel Oak Country Club on Thursday. Kyle Jarrett, Dalton Plattner and Robbie Higgins each fired 36s to pace the Cougars. Alan Klenor also had a 36 to lead the Falcons. Sarasota Christian also competed, posting a 183 in the tri-match.
Volleyball
Bradenton Christian swept past Gulf Coast HEAT with a 25-3, 25-15, 25-8 victory Thursday. Emily Eurice (21 assists), Ashley Waldo (19 digs), Amy Van Ryn (nine kills, six blocks), Emma Laade (eight kills) and Bailey Sikkema (six kills) paced BCS.
Saint Stephen’s fell in three sets, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20, to Sarasota Christian on Thursday. Kate Folkens (nine kills, 17 digs) and Sophie Bilik (21 assists, nine digs) led the Falcons (4-2 overall, 1-1 district).
Southeast also lost in three sets, dropping a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 decision to visiting Dunedin on Thursday. Ambriel Jones (16 digs, four assists, two aces), Danielle Marler (15 digs, two assists, two kills), Maxine Maldonado (35 assists, five digs), Brooke Washington (18 assists, four aces) and Tira Perkins (five kills, four digs, two blocks) had standout games for the Noles.
Braden River defeated Cardinal Mooney 3-1 (17-25, 25-18, 29-27, 25-22) in a close match on Thursday. Sydney Jaco (18 digs, 11 kills, two blocks) and Olivia Perez (36 assists, five aces) helped the Pirates improve to 5-2 on the season.
Football
Palmetto High’s freshman football team stayed unbeaten with a 44-7 victory at Lakewood Ranch. Gavin Klein threw four touchdown passes, with two going to E.J. Bell.
Comments