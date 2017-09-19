Prep roundup: Palmetto defeats Manatee in boys golf dual match

After a month filled with rain and Hurricane Irma, high school golf teams in Manatee County finally had some nice weather to get some matches in.
That includes Palmetto High School’s boys team, which defeated host Manatee High by 10 strokes Tuesday at Manatee County Golf Course.
The Tigers (190 team total), who improved to 1-1-1, were led by medalist Tyler McLeod (42). He was followed by Travis Booth (49), Langing Sellars (49) and Christian Gilleard (50).
Qualifying scores for the Hurricanes (200), who dropped to 0-3-1, included Michael Wood (45), Mathew Wood (46), Gabe Arendt (52) and Caleb Arendt (57).
Southeast tops Bayshore: The Seminoles (221 team score) defeated the Bruins (239) in a dual match at the River Club. Robert Jimenez shot 45 to take medalist honors for Bayshore (0-1). Southeast (1-1) was led by Tyler Eckes (48).
Sarasota Christian defeats BCS: Finn Deutz was medalist with a 38 as the Blazers (188 team total) defeated the host Panthers (199) at IMG Academies Golf Club.
Bradenton Christian was led by Jack Knowles (40), followed by Noah Cone (45), Bryson Morishita (55) and Alexis Sikkema (59).
GIRLS GOLF
LWR wins quad match: Lakewood Ranch (162 team total) improved to 9-0, defeating Sarasota River (183), Venice (188) and North Port (278) on Tuesday at Mission Valley Golf & Country Club in Venice.
Natalie Robson led the Mustangs with a 38; other qualifying scores included Ashleigh Angelo (40), Ashlyn Einwachter (42) and Darby Laurvick (42).
Falcons win tri match: Catherine Huang’s 39 took medalist honors and led Saint Stephen’s (3-0) to a victory over host Braden River and Sarasota High.
Maria Huang (41), Kendall Miller (44) and Bella O’Donnell (67) also had qualifying scores for the Falcons (191 team total).
Brittney Walters led the Pirates (194) with a 42, followed by Samantha Walters (47), Kristen Gilray (51) and Taylor Petz (54).
The Sailors (236) were led by Lily Sikorski (43).
Manatee tops Palmetto: Alison Hlavac took medalist honors for Manatee (221 team score), which defeated host Palmetto (238) in a dual match at Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
The Hurricanes improved to 3-1, and Palmetto dropped to 1-5.
VOLLEYBALL
Saint Stephen’s defeats Farragut: The host Falcons rallied after losing the first set to defeat St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut 13-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23.
Top players for Saint Stephen’s (4-1, 1-0 district) included Sophie Bilik (7 aces, 9 digs, 29 assists) and Kate Folkens (14 kills, 23 digs).
The Falcons host Sarasota Christian in a district match Thursday.
BCS knocks off ODA: Bradenton Christian (10-4, 2-0 district) defeated visiting Out-of-Door Academy 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 in a district match.
Top players included Madison Allen (9 kills, 21 digs), Bailey Sikkema (7 blocks), Hannah Wiers (10 kills), Emma Laade (9 kills, 19 digs), Ashley Waldo (33 digs) and Emily Eurice (29 assists).
The Panthers travel to face the Gulf Coast HEAT on Thursday.
Bayshore loses to Sarasota Christian: The visiting Bruins struggled in their first match after a long break due to the hurricane, losing 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 to the Blazers.
