Braden River head coach Curt Bradley thinks the FHSAA should consider adding a week to the regular season due to all the cancellations caused by Hurricane Irma.
Braden River-Palmetto football game rescheduled for Oct. 6

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

September 19, 2017 8:01 PM

Braden River’s 2017 football schedule received some shuffling on Tuesday after Hurricane Irma wiped out last week’s district openers for Manatee County’s six public schools.

The Pirates’ game at Palmetto was rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Palmetto athletic director Kenny Ansbro and Braden River head coach Curt Bradley confirmed to the Herald.

That is a bye week for Palmetto, while Braden River was set to play Sarasota Booker on the road. That game is getting moved, but a date for it hasn’t been decided yet, Braden River athletic director Matt Nesser told the Herald.

Braden River’s district game next week against Venice was moved up one day to Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Nesser said.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

