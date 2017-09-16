High School Sports

Bradenton Christian School takes 2nd place in volleyball showcase

Herald staff report

September 16, 2017 11:13 PM

Bradenton

The Bradenton Christian School Panthers took second place in the 2017 Panther Volleyball Showcase on Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Out-of-Door Academy in a crossover match 2-0 (25-15, 25-15) and again in the semifinals 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).

BCS lost 1-3 to Class 9A Osceola High School in the championship match.

Emily Eurice, a junior setter from BCS, was voted by participating schools and coaches as the overall tournament MVP and to the All Tournament Team. Junior Bailey Sikkema of BCS also was named to the All Tournament Team.

