Prep roundup: Manatee, Bayshore win volleyball games

Herald staff report

September 05, 2017 11:00 PM

Manatee High swept past host Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday evening, defeating the Mustangs 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.

Manatee improved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Top players for the Hurricanes included Aja Jones (9 kills), Rachel Sullivan (8 kills) and Gabby Coulter (30 assists).

The Hurricanes next face Riverview on the road at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BAYSHORE 3, SOUTHEAST 1

Ky Parsley had nine kills, four blocks and four aces to go with Hannah Crum’s 19 assists and two aces as Bayshore defeated Southeast 25–16, 17–25, 25-20, 25–21 on Tuesday.

Other key contributors for the Bruins were Kenia Cuqui-Belli (10 digs, 2 aces), Briana Mays (6 kills) and Keara Kelly (3 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces). Bayshore (3-3) will play at Braden River at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For the Seminoles, key players included Ambriel Jones (26 serves received, 13 assists, 12 digs, 2 attacks), Brooke Washington (35 assists, 7 attacks, 3 digs, 2 kills), Tira Perkins (12 attacks, 9 digs, 7 kills), Maxine Maldonado (21 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces), Danielle Marler (9 attacks, 5 kills), Deju Johnson (9 attacks, 4 kills, 2 digs) and Shaylene Holt (4 digs).

Up next for Southeast is a home game against St. Petersburg Gibbs at 7 p.m. Thursday.

