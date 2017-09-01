Saint Stephen’s leads IMG White; suspended game will resume Saturday

High school football is full of tradition and Saint Stephen’s and IMG Academy (White) could not escape one of Florida’s long-standing traditions – Mother Nature having her way.
The game was suspended with host Saint Stephen’s leading 12-0 at halftime and will be completed at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The game’s second touchdown normally would have been the kind that has a team fired up and ready for the second half. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they had to wait a day to capitalize on the momentum.
Camden Vining intercepted IMG Academy quarterback Bryson Lucero’s pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown with 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
As can be expected when both teams are playing their first game of the season, there were turnovers from both squads as well as missed opportunities.
Chase Brown had the biggest offensive highlight of the evening, breaking away from several defenders on his way to a 49-yard touchdown run with 8:35 remaining in the second quarter for the game’s first score.
After not making much headway on his first few carries, Brown finished with a 17-yard run and then the touchdown, and he and his teammates will look to finish on Saturday what they started on Friday.
