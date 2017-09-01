Southeast defeats Sarasota, 26-6, in game called at halftime due to inclement weather

Southeast entered this season with its passing offense in a great position. Quarterback Alex Taylor could choose any number of options in an experienced group that includes wide receivers Tyler Stevenson, Clyde Townsend and Korey Waters Jr.
But the Seminoles running game? That featured a few question marks.
Consider those answered — at least for a week — after senior Latrell Peavy rushed 15 times for 160 yards and one touchdown in his team’s 26-6 road win Friday night against Sarasota. The game was called at halftime following an approximately 45-minute delay due to lightning.
“They forced us to run the ball,” Seminoles coach Rashad West said. “He played pretty well. I don’t know if we had a night like this all last season. Peavy (was) able to control the clock and run the ball. That was kind of an emphasis this offseason.”
So were a few other things for Peavy, who feels better after missing a significant amount of time last year because of a left foot injury. He added strength and studied the plays more.
“I just sat down, tried to get the concept of how we block, how we run our offense,” Peavy said. “It’s all about understanding what you’re doing. As long as you know where the ball’s going and as long as you study your plays, you should be good from there.”
Taylor finished 7 of 13 for 88 yards and two touchdowns, one to Stevenson and one to Townsend, and added an 11-yard rushing touchdown.
The Seminoles (1-0) scored twice in their first four plays, a 13-0 lead that came in just 2 minutes, 46 seconds. They started quickly after inclement weather forced their season opener against Palmetto to be postponed twice.
“We were just trying to get in a groove,” Taylor said. “We haven’t played in a good amount of time, so we were just trying to get our offense in tune. The defense really helped us.”
The Sailors (1-1) had just 17 yards of offense until running back Brian Battie’s 91-yard touchdown run with 3.7 seconds left in the first half. Officials paused the game before the ensuing kickoff and wiped away the final seconds to send the game to halftime.
“We played an ‘A’ game on defense,” West said. “Just one play. I don’t know what happened. We’ll go back and watch it. But we played well outside of that one play.”
Comments