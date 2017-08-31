High School Sports

Local roundup: Falcons improve to 3-1 in volleyball

Herald staff reports

August 31, 2017 11:42 PM

St. Petersburg

The Saint Stephen’s Falcons defeated host Admiral Farragut Academy 3-1 to improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district play.

The Falcons won by scores of 25-10, 26-24 and 25-18.

Top players were: Sophie Bilik, 29 assists and seven digs; Jordyn Byrd, nine kills and six blocks; Sarah Stevens, eight kills and five blocks; Kate Folkens, 19 digs and four kills; and Alyson Folkens, 15 digs and six assists

BRADENTON CHRISTIAN 3, BOOKER 0: The Panthers prevailed by scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-5 in sweeping the Tornadoes.

Leading the Panthers were Emily Eurice (20 assists, seven aces); Maddy Allen (seven aces); Bailey Sikkema (six kills); Emma Laade (five kills); and Ashley Waldo (13 digs, six aces).

TARPON SPRINGS 3, SOUTHEAST 0: The visiting Seminoles took their first lost of the season, falling by scores of 9-25 14-25 and 18-25.

Top players were Ambriel Jones (18 serves received, 11 digs, five assists); Brooke Washington (18 assists, two digs, two attacks); Maxine Maldonado (14 assists, five attacks, three digs); Tira Perkins (eight serves received, four kills, four attacks); Danielle Marler (eight serves received; four attacks, three digs, two kills, two aces).

LAKEWOOD RANCH 3, CARDINAL MOONEY 1: The Mustangs defeated the Cougars in four sets, 25-20, 25-15, 18-25 and 25-16.

Top performers for the Mustangs were Anna Shelby Dees (15 kills, 10 digs, three aces); Jordan Schmucker (34 assists, two kills, four aces); Ciarra Scarbrough (seven kills, two blocks); and Sash Cain (18 digs, ace).

Boys golf

Braden River defeated Lakewood Ranch by two strokes at Waterlefe Golf and River Club, 149-151.

It was the first time ever in the two schools’ history that Braden River has won in a regulation match.

Lakewood Ranch was led by Drew Angelo with a 34, followed by Matt Burton (35) and Mike Wijas (38).

Braden River was led by medalist Brian Choi, who fired a 32, and Josh Kopczyski (38) and Calvin Hedgepeth (39).

CARDINAL MOONEY 146, OUT-OF-DOOR ACADEMY 151: Kyle Jarrett led the Cougars with a 35 as the team improved to 4-0 with a win over the Thunder (0-1) at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Cypress Links Course.

ODA’s Max Coutsolioutsos and Jim Cai both fired 35s. Mooney’s Noah Kumar shot a 36, which was matched by ODA’s Wyatt Plattner.

Girls golf

The Saint Stephen’s Falcons defeated the Braden River Pirates 196-217 in a girls golf match Thursday at The Links at Greenfield Plantation. Maria Huang led the Falcons with a 40, which was matched by the Pirates’ Brittney Walters. Catherine Huang fired a 47 for the Falcons, and Taylor Betz (56) had the second-best score for the Pirates.

