Local roundup: Bayshore, Saint Stephen’s win volleyball matches

Bayshore High’s volleyball team defeated host Gulf Coast Heat on Tuesday in Sarasota, rallying to win 11-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Top players for the Bruins (2-2), included Hannah Crum (19 assists, 3 aces), Ky Parsley (8 kills and 2 blocks), Maddy Olson (7 aces), Briana Mays (2 kills, 3 blocks) and Esther Rodriguez (2 aces).
SAINT STEPHEN’S 3, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 0
The visiting Falcons (2-1) defeated the Mustangs 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 in Port Charlotte.
Top players included Sophie Bilik (6 aces, 3 kills, 22 assists) and Sarah Stevens (9 kills, 4 blocks)
EAST FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE 3, STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 0
The host Manatee dropped to 1-5 on the season, losing to East Florida SC 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
Top players included Eliska Truneckova (13 kills, 19 assists) and De’Aryll Green (6 kills, 5 blocks).
Up next, SCF heads to the Pensacola State Tournament, where the Manatees will play two games Friday.
