Prep roundup: Southeast, Manatee win volleyball matches

Southeast High won its third straight volleyball match to start the season, defeating host Palmetto 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 on Monday evening.
Top players for the Seminoles included Tira Perkins (24 serves received, 7 kills, 6 attacks, 4 digs, 3 assists), Brooke Washington (27 assists, 4 aces, 2 attacks, 3 digs), Ambriel Jones (17 serves received, 8 assists, 6 digs, 2 attacks), Danielle Marler (15 serves received, 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 attacks, 2 assists), Maxine Maldonado (28 assists, 2 digs), Shaylene Holt (6 serves received, 3 attacks, 2 kills, 2 assists), Reegan Cole (3 serves received, 2 digs, 2 kills, 2 attacks) and Deju Johnson (2 kills, 2 attacks).
The Seminoles hit the road against Thursday at 7 p.m. to face Tarpon Springs.
MANATEE 3, BRADENTON CHRISTIAN 0
The Hurricanes defeated the Panthers 25-19, 25-19, 25-11.
Top players for BCS included Emily Eurice (10 assists), Ashley Waldo (18 digs), Madison Allen (10 digs) and Amy Van Ryn (5 blocks).
