Lakewood Ranch boys 3,200-meter relay team wins state crown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Manatee's Seth Walter wins state shot put championship Pause 1:32 Lakewood Ranch boys win 3,200 relay state title 0:37 Education project manager explains oyster project 0:52 Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fail to help 1:01 A Star Wars Day message from NASA 0:41 Surveillance footage shows two men walking away after killing a man with one punch in Las Vegas 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 1:10 Lakewood Ranch's John Rivera wins 800-meter state title Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Andrew Dean, Brice Easton, Jonathan Reid and John Rivera won the Class 4A championship in the 3,200-meter relay by nearly 12 seconds. David Wilson Bradenton Herald