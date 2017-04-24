Palmetto wins first county flag football crown

Palmetto High School finished its flag football season with an 8-2 record after a 19-0 shutout Monday of Southeast.
Moe Fuller-Jones returned an interception 38 yards, caught an 8-yard touchdown from Nadia Arroyo and ran for a 22-yard TD.
The victory earned the Tigers the first county championship in the inaugural season for flag football.
Baseball
Bradenton Christian 10, Southeast 0 (5): Bradenton Christian starting pitcher Austen Kessler (1-4) won his first game of the year and helped his cause by hitting a grand slam home run as the host Panthers (9-14, 4-10) beat the Seminoles in a mercy rule-shortened game.
A.J. Schewe was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Bradenton Christian’s next game is Thursday at Braden River.
Cardinal Mooney 7, Braden River 5: The host Cougars improved to 15-8-1 with a victory over the Pirates.
Leading the offense were Paul Labriola (1 for 2, double, two RBIs), Evan Berman (2 for 3, double, RBI) and Tommy Hubbard (1 for 3, two RBIs).
Labriola was the winning starting pitcher, allowing an earned run and striking out two in four innings. Dalton Plattner earned the save, striking out one and allowing no hits in two innings of relief.
Saint Stephen’s 10, Imagine School of North Port 2: Senior Caleb Eyre had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs as the host Falcons routed the Sharks, who allowed five errors.
Senior Shane Dempsey went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and sophomore Ben Schnur contributed two hits and scored a run.
Starting pitcher Jacob Eyre earned win, allowing four hits and one earned run and striking out seven in five innings for the Falcons (14-7). Saint Stephen’s visits Manatee on Wednesday.
