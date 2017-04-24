Braden River boys stumble in opening round of state tennis tournament

For the second straight year, the Braden River boys’ trip to the Class 3A tournament is over after one round. The Pirates suffered a 4-0 loss to Miami Belen Jesuit Prep in the 3A quarterfinals Monday in Altamonte Springs.
Braden River only won a game in No. 2 doubles, where Race Arrande and Xavier Muzquiz fought their way to a 7-6, 6-7, 12-10 loss against Lucas Venegas Estrada and Juan Rodriguez. The Pirates’ other losses came in No. 1 doubles, No. 2 singles and No. 5 singles before the final matches were abandoned once Belen Jesuit Prep clinched at Sanlando Park.
“I thought we played pretty well,” head coach James Straub said. “We just ran into a really experienced team with a lot of highly ranked kids.”
Braden River is still in the throes of one of the best stretches in program history. The Pirates’ trip to the state tournament last year was their first since 2009 and with three starters expected to return for 2018, Braden River is well positioned for another strong season.
Among the group slated to return is sophomore David Ojeda, last year’s All-Area Player of the Year. Sebastian Bucarion, the Pirates’ No. 2, is also a sophomore. Race Arande, Braden River’s No. 3, and Muzquiz, the Pirates’ No. 4 in singles, are the lone seniors.
“They’ve tasted it and now they want to be back,” Straub said. “They’ll work hard and work on some things, and they want to be back.”
Belen Jesuit moves on to the 3A semifinals Tuesday against Fort Myers back at Sanlando.
