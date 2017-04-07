In first meeting with Plant City team, James Booth says he’ll bring consistency to program

In day one of his new position, James Booth made the commute from Bradenton to Plant City to get acquainted with his team.
Booth, formerly Manatee High School’s offensive coordinator, was announced as Plant City’s new head coach Friday. He has been with Manatee since 2014.
The Plant City Observer reported that Booth met with players, staff and administration in the weight room after school Friday where he said he was “excited.”
We are excited to announce that James Booth has agreed to come on as the next Head Football Coach at Plant City.— PCHS Athletics (@athletics_pchs) April 7, 2017
As the fourth head coach for the Raiders in four years, the Plant City Observer reported Booth told players the “turnover of coaches is going to stop” with him.
“I’m here. I’m committed,” Booth said, according to the Plant City Observer.
He explained that his goals are to “build character and win football games” during his weight room meet-and-greet, according to the Plant City Observer.
Booth also told the room he was looking to improve to 2-0 against Armwood with his new team, according to the Plant City Observer.
His twin brother, John Booth, turned in his resignation from his roll as head coach of Manatee High on Wednesday. John Booth will continue to coach the team through the spring until his successor is found.
