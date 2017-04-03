Thunder pound Panthers in 17-1 rout

The Out-of-Door Academy Thunder finished off Bradenton Christian in five innings with a 17-1 rout in a district baseball game on the Panthers’ home turf.
Starter Nick Romognola (4-0) worked three innings of the mercy-rule game, allowing four hits, striking out two and allowing one earned run.
Leading the offensive effort for the Thunder (14-2-1, 7-2) were Cam Smalley (2 for 3, double, three RBIs), Duncan Cappar (3 for 3, RBI), Brady Moore (2 for 3, double) and Julian Brown (double, two RBIs).
SOUTHEAST 14-2, IMAGINE SCHOOL OF NORTH PORT 4-1: The Seminoles took two games from the visiting Sharks. Game 1 was a continuation of a March 13 suspended game at Imagine. The Noles were led offensively in the 14-4 win by Kelton Blohm (3 for 5, double, three RBIs) and Codey Metters (4 for 5, three runs, two stolen bases). Kobby Garcia earned the win, pitching six innings and allowing three hits.
In Game 2, the Noles won in walk-off fashion when Metters stole home with two outs in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. The Noles were held to three hits but stole six bases (Metters had three) to get two runs across. Alex Quinones went six innings on the mound, allowing a run and striking out five with no walks. Kaden Steffen earned the win in relief with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts.
The Noles return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against IMG Academy.
Boys tennis
BRADEN RIVER 5, CARDINAL MOONEY 2: The Pirates took three of five singles matches and both doubles contests to defeat the host Cougars on the Sarasota Country Club courts.
No. 1 singles player Harrison Jones, No. 2 Shane Black and No. 4 Brent Baacke all won in two sets, with Jones and Baacke losing only a single game.
In doubles, Jones teamed up with Carson Jones for an 8-5 win. Black and Will Bobitt won 8-4 in the second contest.
Graham Linhan (No. 3) and Ethan Hudson (No. 5) posted wins for the Cougars in singles matches. The Pirates improved to 10-3 for the season.
