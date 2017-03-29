Thunder roar to tourney title game

The Out-of-Door Academy Thunder roared to a 12-3 victory over visiting Evangelical Christian in a high school baseball game Wednesday shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
With the win, the Thunder (12-2-1) advance to the championship game of the Taylor Emmons Memorial Classic at the ODA campus in Lakewood Ranch against Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m. Thursday.
In Wednesday’s contest, starting pitcher Max Munroe (3-0) struck out six batters in five innings, allowing six hits, three runs and one earned run.
Leading the offensive attack were Najee Rhodes (3 for 4, home run, double), Alex DiMare (2 for 3, triple), Mason Kolbe (2 for 3, double) and Berry Holland (2 for 4, two doubles).
Southeast 10, Booker 8: The Seminoles racked up 11 hits Tuesday night in a win over the Tornadoes. Southeast had multiple hits from Kyle Metters, Codey Metters, Austin Jenkins and Kaden Steffen and Kelton Blohm. Blohm went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run over the centerfield fence. It was the first homer at Southeast in three years. Metters had two stolen and has 12 on the year.
Alex Quinones went 5 2/3 innings with no walks allowed. Metters earned the save. The Noles face Bayshore in a district contest Friday.
Braden River 7, Manatee 6: J.J. Bouche (2 for 4) drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the Pirates (9-6) in a victory over the visiting Hurricanes.
Henry Nelson picked up the win in relief, allowing one earned run. Leading the offense was James Boldin (3 for 4, double, two runs).
The Pirates face Sarasota at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
Softball
Braden River 8, Hardee 0: The Pirates blanked the visiting Wildcats as pitcher Lexie Phelps tossed a complete game and three batters had multiple-hit games.
Leading the offense were Ali Yawn (2 for 3, two runs), Myah Moy (3 for 4, triple, home run, three RBIs, run) and Sarah Crawford (2 for 4, double, two runs). Phelps struck out four and allowed three hits for the Pirates (13-2), who face Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. Friday.
Palmetto Charter14, Out-of-Door Academy: The visiting Thunder fell to the Eagles at Blackstone Park.
Juco baseball
State College of Florida 9, South Florida Community College 1: The Manatees routed the Panthers at home. Pitcher Brendon Little went eight innings, striking out 15 and walking none. He scattered three three hits and allowed one run.
Leading the offense were Jaren Shelby (2 for 4, home run, three RBIs) and Brian Billingham (3 for 4, two RBIs). The two teams meet again Friday at Avon Park.
