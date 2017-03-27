Panthers pitchers combine for no-no

Four Bradenton Christian pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 10-0 blowout of Imagine School of North Port in a mercy-rule game shortened to six innings.
Starter Josh Ramsey pitched the first two innings and earned the win over the host Sharks. Aidan Williams took over the next two innings, and Jacob Caldwell and Liam Logging each pitched an inning of hitless relief. The four hurlers combined for seven strikeouts.
Leading the offense were A.J. Schewe (two hits, RBI, two runs) and Eli Thurmond (two hits, RBI).
The Panthers (6-8) host St. Petersburg Shorecrest at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a district contest.
OUT-OF-DOOR ACADEMY 3, PALMETTO 0: Starting pitcher Nick Romognola kept the visiting Tigers hitless for five innings, striking out seven and allowing one walk.
Leading hitters for the Thunder (11-2-1) were Alex DiMare (2 for 3), Brady Moore (double, two RBIs) and Najee Rhodes (double).
Jacob Josey took the loss on the mound for Palmetto, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) in six innings.
ODA hosts Evangelical Christian at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
CARDINAL MOONEY 5, INSPIRATION ACADEMY 0: Pitcher Alex Rodman (2-2) picked up the win after pitching a complete game in which he registered eight strikeouts and sweetened the deal with a shutout in the Taylor Emmons Memorial Classic Tournament at the Out-of-Door Academy campus in Lakewood Ranch.
Rodman allowed just one hit, a double, to Inspiration’s Seth Miller.
Leading hitters for Cardinal Mooney (11-3-1) were Christian Diaz (2 for 3, triple, single, RBI) and Paul Labriola (2 for 3, RBI).
The Cougars host North Side Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
Bradenton Christian 11, St. Petersburg Catholic 9: The Panthers held off the Barons as pitcher Sunnie Woske earned the win after she walked one, struck out six and allowed seven hits in Monday’s matchup.
Leading hitters for Bradenton Christian (8-5, 7-3) were Abby Leahy (2 for 4, single, triple), and Alissa Kessler and Ariel Marciano each had a double.
The Panthers visit Northside Christian for a district game Thursday.
Boys lacrosse
SHIPLEY SCHOOL 14, OUT-OF-DOOR ACADEMY 10: The visiting Thunder fell to the Pennsylvania-based Sharks at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater.
