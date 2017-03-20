Out-of-Door Academy beats Indian Rocks on the road

The visiting Out-of-Door Academy Thunder took down Indian Rocks Christian of Largo 7-2 in a district baseball contest on Monday.
Starting pitcher Nick Romognola earned the win, scattering four hits over four innings and striking out three.
Cam Smalley (2 for 4) led the offense and belted a three-run home run. Owen Ragsdale added a homer, and Berry Holland and Max Munroe each had a single, double and an RBI for the Thunder (8-2-1, 5-2). The Golden Eagles were dealt their first loss in conference play.
ODA’s next game is a district contest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg.
Boys lacrosse
OUT-OF-DOOR ACADEMY 12, BISHOP VEROT 7: The Thunder improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district play with a victory over the Vikings in Fort Myers.
Comments