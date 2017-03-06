Out-of-Door Academy baseball defeats Saint Stephen's, 3-2, in eight innings

Najee Rhodes scored the winning run on a double by Berry Holland with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the host Out-of-Door Academy baseball team a 3-2 win over Saint Stephen’s on Monday.
Cam Smalley was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Thunder (4-2, 2-2 district), and Brady Moore also had a double and an RBI. Hunter Bogumil got the last four outs for the victory. Devin Guzman was 3-for-3 for the Falcons (2-3, 1-3).
ODA hosts St. Petersburg Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Saint Stephen’s hosts St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Cardinal Mooney 13, Sarasota Christian 0 (5): Josh Weber, Jared Tomasso and John Schroyer combined to strike out seven and toss a no-hitter against the Blazers. At the plate, Mooney (4-1) was led by Robbie Vassallo (2-for-4, double, three RBIs), Parker Shanahan (2-for-4, two doubles) and Max Smyley (double, two RBIs).
The Cougars travel to Gateway Charter in Fort Myers for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
Softball
Sarasota Christian 5, Southeast 2: Cameron Crowell was 3-for-3 with a run scored for the Seminoles (3-4, 2-1 district), who lost at home to the Blazers. Deju Johnson and Faith Bruce each had an RBI for Southeast, which travels to St. Petersburg Gibbs for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
