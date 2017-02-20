Bayshore High baseball team opens season with 12-2 victory

The Bayshore High baseball team opened the 2017 season Monday with a 12-2 victory over host North Port Imagine School.
Senior Ryan Gagliano pitched a complete game for the Bruins, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 11.
Jared Richardson was 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, and Orion Roby was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
The Bruins are back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host Arcadia DeSoto.
Cambridge Christian 4, Bradenton Christian 1: The host Panthers dropped their season opener against the Lancers.
Senior Nathan Cunneen had Bradenton Christian’s lone RBI. The Panthers open district play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Petersburg Catholic.
TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Class 3A state semifinal: Tampa Carrollwood vs. Bradenton Christian, 8:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Class 8A regional semifinal: Palmetto at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Baseball
St. Petersburg at Braden River, 7 p.m.; Clearwater CC at IMG Academy, 7 p.m.
Softball
Manatee at Sarasota, 7 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at North Port Imagine, 4 p.m.; Gibbs at Bayshore, 7 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Southeast at Booker, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
Out-of-Door Academy at Booker, TBD
Weightlifting
Cardinal Mooney at Southeast, 3 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Sarasota Christian at Cardinal Mooney, 3:30 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at Manatee, 3 p.m.; St. Pete Catholic at Saint Stephen’s, 3:45 p.m.; Booker at Bayshore, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Sarasota Christian at Cardinal Mooney, 3:30 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at Manatee, 3 p.m.; Bayshore at Booker, 3 p.m.; St. Pete Catholic at Saint Stephen’s, 3:45 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Gulliver Prep at Cardinal Mooney, 5 p.m.; Riverview at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Riverview at Out-of-Door, 7 p.m.
