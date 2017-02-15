Saint Stephen’s Woodworth tosses perfect game in softball opener

Amy Woodworth got the Saint Stephen’s softball team’s season off on the right foot with a five-inning perfect game as the host Falcons defeated North Port Imagine 19-0 on Tuesday.
Woodworth had 10 strikeouts in the effort. Claudia Sbaschnik was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Sydney Ashley was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs for Saint Stephen’s, which travels to Booker for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
Girls tennis
Manatee 5, Bayshore 2: Annika Chakos, Alyssa Ely and Sabrina Calaco won their singles matches, losing just one game combined, to lead the host Hurricanes to a season-opening win at King Middle School.
Theo Schultz was the top performer for the Bruins, winning at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Hailey Heagerty and Brooke McIntosh combined to win at No. 2 doubles for Manatee.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 19, Academy of Holy Names 7: The visiting Falcons got seven goals and three assists from Baylee Barker to improve to 3-0.
Other standouts included Marry Moore (five goals), Katie Pierce (two goals, four assists), Zoey Block (three goals, two assists), Kendall Miller (goal, assist) and Jules Dunbar (goal).
The Falcons are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Mooney.
