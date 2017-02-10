Petreault, Lyle lead State College of Florida baseball to 6-0 victory

0:35 Bradenton Christian sinks halftime buzzer-beater on way to rout in region semis Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

0:26 Circus officials open Circus Sarasota with message to Wallenda family.

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:41 $7.5 million will make a new home for these boys and girls