Petreault, Lyle lead State College of Florida baseball to 6-0 victory

Jackson Petreault and Logan Lyle combined to strike out 15 and throw a six-hit shutout Friday as State College of Florida started a weekend series at home with a 6-0 victory against Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College of Georgia in juco baseball action.
Petreault started the game and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight with three hits and four walks. Lyle then entered in relief, pitching the final 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven with three hits and one walk. Lyle got the win, his first of the season for the Manatees (9-2).
SCF pitchers have struck out 35 in the past two games.
At the plate, Keshawn Lynch was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Austin James was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
These same two teams continue their series with a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Juco softball
Seminole State College of Florida 6-4, State College of Florida 3-3: The host Manatees lost both ends of a doubleheader, dropping their record to 8-4.
SCF is right back on the diamond Saturday for another home doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. against Indian River State College.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 20, Sarasota Military Academy 0: M.J. McMahon had a team-high five goals and six assists as the host Cougars opened their season with an impressive victory.
Patrick Warren had three goals and three assists for Cardinal Mooney, and J.P. Jackson contributed two goals and an assist.
The Cougars host IMG Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
