Bayshore boys basketball advances to district semifinals

The Bayshore High boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6A-District 11 tournament with an 85-57 victory over visiting Dunedin on Tuesday night.
The Bruins got 18 points from Chris Harris, while Dhysen Walls (14 points) and Bonna Baker (13) also reached double figures.
The comfortable margin of victory allowed Bayshore to limit the minutes of the starters, who saved some energy for Wednesday’s semifinal at St. Petersburg Gibbs.
Juco softball
St. Johns River 8-2, State College of Florida 0-4: The host Manatees split a doubleheader, making their record 8-2 on the season.
Carlee Lucas took the loss in the first game, and 8-0 defeat that dropped her record to 3-1.
In the second game, Sammi Grat (4-0) was the winning pitcher and also had a game-winning RBI, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 4-2 victory. Sarah Beth Wengerd was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Juco baseball
State College of Florida 12, Indian River State College 2: The Manatees improved their record to 6-2 with a dominant victory on the road.
Jaren Shelby was 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs for SCF, and Tyler Romanik was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The Manatees host College of Central Florida at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 18, Riverview 8: The host Falcons opened their season with a decisive victory.
The leading scorers for Saint Stephen’s included Kendall Miller (five goals), Baylee Barker (four goals, four assists), Katie Pierce (four goals, two assists), Zoey Block (three goals, one assist) and Marry Moore (two goals).
