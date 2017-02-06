Braden River boys basketball loses in quarterfinals of district tournament

Emmanuel Lambright scored 24 points and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to lead Sarasota High’s boys basketball team to a 66-56 upset of host Braden River on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class 8A-District 11 tournament.
Deoni Cason led the third-seeded Pirates (17-8) with 24 points, Curtis Cobb scored 11, and Robert Tobey contributed eight points.
The sixth-seeded Sailors (8-18) advance to face second-seeded Palmetto on Wednesday.
Class 3A-District 5: Bradenton Christian and Saint Stephen’s advanced to the semifinals with one-sided victories at Saint Stephen’s gym.
The Panthers (13-12) defeated North Port Imagine 74-28 behind the play of AJ Schewe (15 points), Colton Popp (10 points), Nick Swaagman (10 points, six rebounds) and Kevin Etienne (nine points, eight steals).
The Falcons (13-11) defeated Gulf Coast Heat 77-40 thanks to the play of Cade Westberry (22 points), Ty Barker (16) and Jordon Murrell (nine).
BCS plays Out-of-Door Academy and Saint Stephen’s takes on Sarasota Christian in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Boys weightlifting
Tarpon Invitational: Manatee High’s Seth Walter and Jernard Porter won their weight classes at the 11-team event at Charlotte High School.
The Hurricanes had one third-place finisher, Cameron Kiernan, and three fourth-place medals — Quay Mays, Josh Booker and Kevin Townsend.
Manatee tied for third with Charlotte and Lemon Bay. LaBelle won the event, followed by Sarasota.
