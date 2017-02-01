Manatee football players sign with Division I schools

Tarique Milton is heading to Iowa State, Seth Walter is off to Dartmouth, and A.J. Colagiovanni and Garrett Ware both signed with Stetson.
David Wilson Bradenton Herald

High School Sports

Countdown to Signing Day: Lakewood Ranch

Between now and signing day, Herald sportswriters Jason Dill and David Wilson will preview each school's prospects for commitments in football and soccer on Wednesday or during the upcoming signing period. At Lakewood Ranch, Sam Jackson is slated to be one of Manatee County's highest-profile signings.

Sports Videos